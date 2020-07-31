    Regis Philbin's son-in-law recognizes his 'monumental' career, as TV legend is buried in private funeral

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Regis Philbin died Friday at 88. (Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

    In the wake of Regis Philbin’s death, his son-in-law has shared one of the best tributes yet to his decades-long career in broadcasting.

    Philbin, whose career included nationally syndicated morning talk show Live With Regis and Kathie Lee and the phenomenally successful game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, died July 24 of a heart attack from coronary heart disease. He was 88.

    One week later, Michael Schur, who married Philbin’s daughter Jennifer Joy “J.J.” in 2005, shared several letters that the TV legend’s family had found while sorting through his papers. He said he thought it explained how “monumental” his career had been. Schur said he had been looking for a way to do that for more than 20 years.

    The proof was in several games the avid sports fan had covered. Philbin had saved the scripts he used for reporting on games played by baseball legends including Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams.


    Schur encouraged others who’d like to pay tribute to his father-in-law to donate to Food Bank for New York City or Center for the Homeless in South Bend, Ind.

    Both Schur and J.J. Philbin work in TV. He’s written and produced shows including Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Her credits include writing and producing New Girl, Single Parents and The O.C.

    Schur shared his loving words about his late loved one two days after the TV star was buried in a private ceremony on the campus of his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. “Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you’ve given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you’ve shared,” his family told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

