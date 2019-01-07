Regina King Vows All Her Projects Will Be 50 Percent Female

Regina King, after accepting her Golden Globe award for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” promised that everything she produces within the next two years will include equal gender representation for women.

“I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say that in the next two years everything I produce — I’m making a vow, and it’s going to be tough, to make sure everything I produce is 50 percent women,” King said. “And I challenge anyone that’s out there, who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

The comment forced the NBC producers to cut the music playing underneath her comments and drew loud applause from the Golden Globes audience.

King’s vow builds on a growing trend in Hollywood to reach 50-50 gender parity. ICM Partners made the same pledge in December 2017, aiming to have women represent half of its staff by 2020.

Before her vow, King said it’s important for celebrities to use their platform — “we understand our microphones are big and we’re speaking for everyone” — to discuss the “systemic things that are going on in life.” She then gave a nod to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, saying “Times up times two.”

