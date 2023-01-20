Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute

Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr.

One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

In the post, her first since his death, the actress shared a video of a sky lantern burning bright as it floated through the night.

"Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm," she continued. "I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light."

Ian died by suicide shortly after his 26th birthday in January 2022.

Celebrity Deaths: 2023’s Fallen Stars

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," Regina, who shared her son with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., said in part of a statement to E! News at the time. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

The If Beale Street Could Talk star made her first red carpet appearance since his passing in June, attending the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy where she received the Women Power Award.

Ian often joined his mother at award shows and other events.

"Usually people will ask me like, 'What's it like having Regina King be your mother?'" he told Ryan Seacrest during an E! interview at the 2019 Golden Globes. "She's just a super mom, really. Like, she doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. So, it's really awesome to have a mother that...I can enjoy spending time with and all that."

Story continues

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Of course, Regina cheered him on in his career as a musician, too, sharing a "proud mom post" after Ian, who performed under the name Desduné, released his debut single "Work It Out" in April 2021. He reflected on her love in a tribute post on her birthday in Jan. 2021.

"To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for," Ian wrote in part on Instagram at the time. "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain't got s--t on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom!"

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.