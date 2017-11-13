Reeva Steenkamp's family outraged after Oscar Pistorius movie airs on US TV

The family of Reeva Steenkamp, the former model shot dead by Oscar Pistorius, have spoken of their outrage at the broadcast of a TV movie about her murder.

The film, made by Lifetime, told the story of the events of Steenkamp’s death from the point of view of her and her family.

But a statement from the Steenkamps read: “They are horrified and upset to read a report that ‘the movie is told from Steenkamp and her mother’s perspective’.

“Any impression that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family is untrue and incorrect.”

Olympic athlete Pistorius shot Steenkamp, his girlfriend, on Valentine’s day in 2013, claiming that he had mistaken her for an intruder in his villa in Pretoria.

View photos (AFP Photo/MARCO LONGARI) More

In the film, Andreas Damm plays the role of Pistorius, opposite Toni Garrn’s Steenkamp.

The family of Oscar Pistorius are taking legal acton over the production.

“The ‘film’ was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar,” Pistorius’s brother Carl tweeted.

“Neither Oscar, the defence of the family were involved in the production of this ‘film’ anyway. The ‘film’ is not true reflection of what happened on the day of this tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter.

View photos (Credit: Lifetime) More

“The ‘film’ is a gross misrepresentation of the truth. The ‘film’ is rather a representation of what the prosecution tried to portray.”

Pistorius was initially charged with culpable homicide in 2014, receiving a five-year sentence, however that charge was overturned in favour of a murder charge in 2016, for which he was sentence to six years.

Read More:

Justice League early reactions mixed

Denis Villeneuve rules out directing Bond 25

Disney’s streaming service will be “substantially” cheaper than Netflix



