Reese Witherspoon's messy football trivia with Jimmy Fallon

Reese Witherspoon visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was challenged to football trivia with some sticky consequences. She and Jimmy Fallon took turns answering obscure questions about football, and if one got a question right, their opponent would get doused in a mystery substance. If they got it wrong, they’d be wearing whatever poured out of a cooler above them.

Fallon was the first to get doused when Witherspoon correctly guessed the price of a commercial from the first Super Bowl. Two football players dumped what looked like gallons of nacho cheese sauce on the late night host. With the goggles he was wearing, he looked like he was midway through a transformation to become a Minion.

He was quickly thereafter coated with cheese balls that stuck to the nacho cheese sauce, making him look like a creature from a horror movie set in a snack shack.

Reese Witherspoon escaped with only a light dusting of air-popped popcorn.

To finish things off, Fallon was showered with blue Gatorade because, why not?

