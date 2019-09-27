Reese Witherspoon Wishes Son Tennessee a Happy 7th Birthday: 'Boy, This Kid Makes Me Laugh'

It’s lucky number seven for Reese Witherspoon‘s youngest!

The actress, 43, wished her son Tennessee a happy seventh birthday on Thursday with a few sweet Instagram posts.

“Boy, this kid makes me laugh! Happy 7th birthday to my sweet boy Tennessee,” the Big Little Lies star wrote in a caption underneath a photo of her and Tennessee. “Here’s to a day filled with chocolate cake, Beyblades and dog cuddles! 🎈#thisis7.”

In the picture, Witherspoon wears a straw hat and a dark blue denim shirt, accented with dainty gold bracelets, necklaces and earrings. She appears to be caught mid-laugh as Tennessee, wearing a white and blu striped polo shirt, gives a smile to the camera.

On her Instagram Stories, Witherspoon shared some fun moments from Tennessee’s special day.

She shared a video of birthday decorations, including a large gold “7” balloon and “happy” garland. Then she showed off what Tennessee is loving these days: “lots of hexbugs” and “so many beyblades!”

The Morning Show actress shares Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, and her two older kids, Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and the star loves to share her adventures in parenthood with her fans and followers online.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Tennessee with his older brother Deacon at a county fair, captioning the adorable sibling photo, “Last days of summer with my boys ✨🎡 🍭.”

Witherspoon is also very open when it comes to the more difficult aspects of parenting — like getting school supply lists at the very last minute.

