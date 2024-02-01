Reese Witherspoon Wants To 'Settle Down' Again
Reese Witherspoon wants to "settle down" again after divorcing Jim Toth early last year.
Reese Witherspoon wants to "settle down" again after divorcing Jim Toth early last year.
Sony announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news you won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their home this week, as first reported by the outlet Mission Local.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 has reached an agreement to buy 60% of Disney's India unit, WSJ reported Thursday citing unnamed sources, creating a pathway for the Indian conglomerate to form a $10 billion media giant in the South Asian market. The deal, which WSJ says will close this month, values Disney's India unit at $3.9 billion, the report said, less than half of what Disney had originally hoped. Earlier this week, Reliance declined to comment on its engagement with Disney.
Think of this bag like a little black dress — it goes with everything.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.
Online sales platform eBay will pay $59 million after settling a suit with the Justice Department involving the sale of pill press machines, which are often used to manufacture counterfeit prescription medications. The company also sold affiliated products, like molds, stamps and dies.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
The compact machine has a 5% incline to help you burn those calories; grab it for $379 while you can.
The coffee giant is looking to get back on its feet.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.