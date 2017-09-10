Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Tributes to Daughter Ava for Her 18th Birthday

The famous offspring had the cutest Instagram birthday shout-outs from her parents.

Happy Birthday Ava Phillippe!

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, and her parents were there to shower their little girl with birthday wishes on social media.

Ava, who is practically her mom's twin, shared a shot of a stack of letters her mom wrote, with the caption, "18 letters that made me cry (hard) today, courtesy of my lovely mother."

Witherspoon posted an adorable throwback pic with her mini-me, writing, "Happy 18th Birthday to my sweet girl @avaphillippe ! 🎂Your kindness, grace, intelligence and humor never cease to amaze me. I love you and your HUGE and I feel so lucky that I get to be your mom. #proudmom #18"

She also shared a gorgeous current pic of her daughter with the caption, "#18"

Phillippe shared a series of photos for his little girl's birthday, tagging each one with a different part of a message that all together read, "Happy birthday, punk. I love you more than any strangers need [to] read, but...you are the coolest....smartest...most beautiful daughter a father could ever have."

He concluded the series with, "And even though you're no longer a child, you'll always be my little girl. happy 18th, princess," and shared an adorable Polaroid of Ava from around age two.