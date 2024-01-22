Reese Witherspoon responds to concerns over her eating snow: 'You only live once'

Reese Witherspoon's winter dessert has caused quite the storm.

The "Morning Show" star posted a recipe for what she dubbed a "snow salt chococcino" on TikTok on Thursday, using actual snow from outside for the creation.

"We got a ton of snow over the past few days, so we decided to make a recipe," she said in the video as she used two mugs to scoop snow from on top of a covered item.

Witherspoon went on add chocolate syrup, caramel sauce and cold-brew coffee to her snow, before taste testing with her spoon. The verdict? "So good," she said.

The Emmy-winning actress received a mixture of comments, from some saying they would try the recipe, to others questioning whether it's sanitary to eat snow.

Witherspoon addressed the comments and shared another TikTok video of the snow melted to show that it was not visibly dirty.

"We microwaved it and it’s clear," she said while holding a transparent glass cup. "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"

Whether it is safe to eat snow or not, Witherspoon said in a follow-up video that she's "in the category of, like, you only live once, and it snows maybe once a year here.

"It was delicious," she added.

Reese Witherspoon hit back at fancs concerned over her literal snow cone recipe.

The "Big Little Lies" alum also noted that growing up in the South, she didn't drink filtered water and would often drink water straight from her gardening hose during hot days in the summer. "Maybe that's why I'm like this," she said, referencing why she's not as concerned about the safety of snow.

"I can't filter snow. I don't how to do that," Witherspoon responded to another concerned comment.

Many fans of the actress commented that the only rule they learned growing up was to avoid yellow snow for obvious signs of contamination.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reese Witherspoon eats snow for dessert, responds to backlash