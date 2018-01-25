Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey Poke Fun at Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue Photoshop Fail

Watch news, TV and more on Yahoo View.



Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey have a great sense of humor.

On Thursday,Vanity Fair's coveted cover for its annual Hollywood issue was released and took the internet by storm when many expressed that it looked like the Big Little Lies star had three legs.

Witherspoon took notice of the comments that she was getting and replied to a user on Twitter and joked that she indeed had an extra limb.

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it ;)," she tweeted.

While the picture may be misleading, Vanity Fair tells ET it’s actually the fabric of her dress and not a third leg.

Though, one Twitter user also noticed that in another behind-the-scenes pic, it appears as if Winfrey has three hands. One is placed on her hip, another on her lap and the third around Witherspoon's side.

Hilariously enough, Winfrey responded to Witherspoon on Twitter and also commented on her additional hand.

"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," the Wrinkle in Time star tweeted.

Shortly after Winfrey's tweet, Vanity Fair took to social media to comment on the mistake.

"As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.)," the publication tweeted.

ET caught up with Witherspoon at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she teased season two of Big Little Lies and how everyone wants a role on the show.

On Wednesday, Meryl Streep was confirmed to be joining the cast.