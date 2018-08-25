Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman took an epic selfie onstage at a Keith Urban concert

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman play best friends on HBO’s Big Little Lies. And it looks like the two of them are just as close offscreen. Witherspoon is vocal about her love of all things Southern, which means a Keith Urban concert in Nashville on Friday night was the perfect outing for the two of them. Witherspoon appeared onstage with the couple at one point, showing her support for Kidman’s husband and his music.





Fans captured the moment when Witherspoon and Kidman joined Urban onstage, and the whole thing is so charming. The two ladies wore black dresses — Witherspoon paired hers with cowboy boots, of course — as they smiled alongside Urban. The country singer proceeded to ask Witherspoon to take a selfie of the group, all while onstage. Excited fans can be heard yelling praise for the actresses in the footage from the event.

The two actors weren’t the only surprise guests that night either – Carrie Underwood also showed up to perform with Urban during the concert, baby bump on display.





Witherspoon posted video of herself and Kidman backstage on her Instagram Story, writing that the concert was their “girls night.” The two of them tried on one of Instagram’s animal face filters at one point, and Kidman seemed adorably amused by it.

Urban also shared a photo of Kidman and Witherspoon alongside him backstage at the Bridgestone Arena. Everything was all smiles for this dynamic trio.





Kidman, for her part, didn’t commemorate the BLL reunion on her own Instagram account, though she did post a sweet photo of her husband performing in Nashville.





Witherspoon lives in California, as the Daily Mail points out, while Urban and Kidman live in Nashville. The Legally Blonde star has a special connection to the city she was raised in, though — the flagship store of her brand Draper James is in Nashville.

Kidman and Witherspoon wrapped Big Little Lies’ second season earlier this month, and it seems like the actors are enjoying some fun together now that the show’s filming is over. And Witherspoon’s support for Urban looks so genuine that it’s hard not to smile while watching the videos from Friday’s concert.

