Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and More A-Listers Arrive at Zoe Kravitz's Pre-Wedding Dinner

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are one step closer to walking down the aisle!

On Friday, the Big Little Lies star, 30, and her fiancé, 31, held a rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris. The couple had the romantic eatery all to themselves as they started off their wedding weekend with guests such as Zoë’s dad Lenny Kravitz, her mom Lisa Bonet, her husband Jason Momoa, Bonet and Momoa’s 11-year-old daughter Lola, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei and Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta. Zoë’s BLL costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley also attended.

Lapérouse, a historic two-story townhouse along the Seine, is also a favorite of George and Amal Clooney, who stopped in at the restaurant during a romantic Paris weekend in 2017.

Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February.

The wedding will take place this weekend in France, where Glusman planned to propose. But things didn’t go as intended due to their hectic schedules, and he ended up popping the question in their living room.

“I was in sweatpants,” Zoë told Rolling Stone in October when she confirmed their engagement. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The pair met in 2016 and made their relationship public in October of that year when they cozied up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. But the actress didn’t particularly have her sights set on marriage when a friend introduced her to Glusman.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she told British Vogue in their July cover story. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”