Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe politely shuts down comments about boyfriend

Ava Phillippe may be a spitting image of mother Reese Witherspoon, but the teen is drawing the line at comparisons between her boyfriend and father.

Phillippe, 19, took to Instagram Sunday to share pictures of herself and boyfriend Owen Mahoney enjoying a movie date at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

She captioned the pair of pictures: "this week >"

Fans, however, couldn't help but comment on the striking resemblance between Mahoney and Phillippe's 44-year-old father, actor Ryan Phillippe.

"He looks so much like your dad omg," @wutangclannnnn88 wrote, while @joshuaramiandrisoa added, "Is it just me or does her new beau have a little bit of Ryan in him?"

Some social media users even said the couple's playful snapshots reminded them of her parents back in the day.

"Omg so cute.. That picture makes me remember when Reese & Ryan were together," @kellydanielas commented. @bellla44 added: "They totally look like her parents when they were younger."

There were some naysayers who couldn't see the comparison, much to Phillippe's appreciation. "He does not look like your dad," @lichtagram commented.

Phillippe simply replied: "big thx."

