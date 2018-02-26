Reese Witherspoon Adorably Tidies Up Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Looking Good, Girl!'

The Oscar winner spruced up her little piece of Hollywood on Sunday.

Reese Witherspoon always has time for old friends.

The 41-year-old actress made the trek to Hollywood's Walk of Fame to check out her very own star on Sunday, documenting the visit on her Instagram Story.

"I’m running a little bit late for work today, but it’s really important,” Witherspoon explained. “I heard my friend is really close by, so I want to go meet her really quick and I want you guys to meet her too."

When the mom of three made it to her star, she told the camera, “This is so exciting guys. Here she is!”

View photos Reese Witherspoon/Instagram More

Then she took out a tissue and gave her "friend" a wipe down.

“Oh, now you’re looking good, girl,” she joked, adding some words of encouragement, “And don’t you let people walk all over you!”

View photos Reese Witherspoon/Instagram More

The A Wrinkle In Time star also took a photo of the moment, writing in the caption, "When you run into a friend on the street…⭐️]]>🌟🌟