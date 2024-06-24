Ree Drummond is going to be a grandmother! See her daughter's pregnancy announcement

The "Pioneer Woman" is about to become a grandmother.

Ree Drummond's eldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, and her husband, Mauricio Scott, announced they're expecting a baby in a joint Instagram post on June 23.

"We can’t wait to meet you, little one. 🤍 Baby Scott joining the party this winter! Thank you Lord for this precious gift," they captioned a series of photos of themselves with sonogram pictures, along with a few snaps of their dog wearing a bandana that says "Big Brother."

Drummond is certainly excited about the upcoming addition to the family.

"Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) 🥹 Love you, Alex and Mauricio!" she wrote in the comments.

This will be the first grandchild for Drummond and husband Ladd, who are also parents to Paige, 23, Bryce, 21, Todd, 20, and foster son Jamar, 20.

Alex and Mauricio Scott, both 26, were married in 2021. In May of 2024, Alex marked their third anniversary with a post on Instagram.

Ree Drummond. (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

"3 years of marriage 🥰 and it never gets old! Happy anniversary @mauricioscott03 !! Can’t wait to grow old together," she wrote, in part, alongside a video compilation of their adventures together.

She also said her parents did not put any pressure on them about having kids.

“If anything, they’ve been like, ‘Take your time. Enjoy marriage. You guys are both still so young,’” she told People in 2022. “I mean, we’re both 24. I think they had me when they were 28, and so they are like, ‘You can take your time. You don’t have to rush into the whole kid thing.’

“I feel like our parents are in no rush to become grandparents, but also, I mean, I know they’d be so excited if we did, but I think we’re taking our time, not rushing into it, trying to enjoy being married for a little bit,” she added.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com