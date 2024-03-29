Reds player or reality TV star? Fans have trouble telling the difference on Opening Day

Baseball returned to Cincinnati on Thursday, and fans showed up in droves to celebrate the Reds.

Opening Day is a holiday in the Queen City, so we decided to celebrate by quizzing fans on their baseball knowledge.

Albeit in an unconventional way.

I went down to The Banks with my Enquirer colleagues, Victoria Moorwood and Grace Tucker, and gave people a handful of names. They then had to tell us whether they were reality stars or (current or former) Reds players.

All in all, the fans did pretty well. Everyone knew Buck Farmer is a Red. But some names stumped them, and wrong answers make for a funny video, to which we posted to our social platforms Thursday.

(R-L; top-bottom): Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor," Reds pitcher Buck Farmer, Reds pitcher Frankie Montas, and Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Here are a few of the names we gave:

AD Smith ("Love is Blind").

Joey Graziadei ("The Bachelor").

Frankie Montas (Reds starting pitcher).

Johnny Middlebrooks ("Love Island").

Buck Farmer (Reds relief pitcher).

Kyle Richards ("The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills").

Jesse Winker (former Reds outfielder).

Dmitri Young (former Reds outfielder, infielder; 2024 parade grand marshal).

Richards, the famous "Real Housewife," was probably the one most confused for a Reds player, with one person saying, "He's the farm boy Red player right there."

Check out our video in the post below.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds fans confuse reality stars with baseball players on Opening Day