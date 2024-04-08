Redbeard Brewing Company and African American Heritage Festival Foundation to host concerts: THE DIGEST

Have an event or announcement you would like featured in THE DIGEST? It’s welcome! Please send an email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Time sensitive announcements should be sent a week ahead of time.

Fisk Jubilee Singers to perform in Staunton

Fisk Jubliee Singers

STAUNTON – The African American Heritage Festival Foundation and Joe Dockery are hosting a Grammy winning band performing a classic American tradition of music.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 13, at Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St. in Staunton with shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dockery has promoted a number of concerts in Staunton, including the Queen City Acoustic series in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He also started the Fortune Willams Music Festival. When he heard about the Fisk Jubilee Singers, he felt like it was a group that people in Staunton would want to hear.

"I really felt that the Fisk Jubilee Singers represented so many things that I am involved in, music and social justice issues," Dockery said. "They don't tour a lot. Pretty much they are students, but they're recruited to be in the Jubilee Singers. These are top notch singers, but they're an out-and-back performance schedule throughout the year."

The Fisk Jubilee Singers are vocal artists and students at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn. The original Fisk Jubilee Singers introduced ‘slave songs’ to the world in 1871 and were instrumental in preserving this unique American musical tradition known today as Negro spirituals, according to the group's website.

They broke racial barriers in the United States and abroad in the late 19th century and entertained kings and queens in Europe. At the same time, they raised money in support of their school, which opened in Nashville in 1866 as the first American university to offer a liberal arts education to men and women irrespective of the color of their skin.

Early financial troubles almost forced the school to close. That's when a nine-member choral ensemble of students was created, touring to earn money for the school. It's still touring today.

The group has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame; won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Roots Gospel Album; and received a National Medal of Arts in 2008, presented by President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush during a ceremony at the White House.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers continue the tradition of singing the Negro spiritual around the world, sharing this rich culture globally, while preserving this unique music.

The Negro Spiritual is the bedrock of all the popular music we listen to today including gospel, blues, country, jazz, and rock.

"The seriousness of their music and the heavy responsibility of presenting this music as authentically as possible is not lost on the singers," Dockery said. "This music was born out of desperate circumstances, full of despair, hope and redemption. The music is a testament to the perseverance of the human spirit. And I can't think of a more important ensemble to share with our community than the Fisk Jubilee Singers."

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.com, or by clicking this link for 3 p.m. or this link for 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25.

African American Heritage Festival Foundation's event flier.

Craigsville climbs out of boiling water notices

CRAIGSVILLE – Craigsville Mayor Richard Fox thanked every for coming together during the town's recent water and power outages.

“When that boil water notice went on, it scared people to death,” Fox said to the Town Council. “That notice is only for drinking water and cooking water. There was a lady that texted wanting to know if her chickens can drink it.”

Everything is back to normal in the town now, fallout from the closure of the Augusta Correctional Center aside.

“We got the okay from the health department to lift the boil water notice,” Fox told town council. “This thing took off on Monday and by Friday everything was back online and working the way it should be. Hopefully it’ll continue that way.”

Fox thanked the town of Goshen for sending water tankards to Craigsville without charging the town. Later in the meeting, Corey Wood with the Craigsville Police Department also thanked the Food Lion on W. Beverley Street, Martins, or Costco Wholesale in Harrisonburg for donating “pallets of water.”

“Thank them, if you see any of the managers while you’re in there shopping for providing us water at no cost,” Wood said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office also called for water donations. Wood explained Sheriff Donald Smith “had several of his deputies truck that water out here too us. That was a tremendous help.”

The flier explaining how to sign up for emergency alerts in Craigsville and Augusta County.

Free medical care in Fisherville coming this weekend

FISHERVSILLE – As previously reported by The News Leader, free medical, dental, and vision services will be offered for two days in Fishersville on April 13-14.

Remote Area Medical, in collaboration with the University of Virginia, will be set up at the Augusta Expo, located at 277 Expo Road in Fishersville

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health examsand general medical exams.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/66vEUpGqD.

Annual concert series returns to Redbeard Brewing Company this week

STAUNTON – Redbeard Brewing Company’s Groovin’ in the Garden is back!

The company’s 2024 concert series will start on Saturday, April 13, with Sun-Dried Opossum.

All shows will start at 6 p.m. in the beer garden. There is a $5 suggested donation for Redbeard sunglasses and a $20 suggested donation for a Groovin’ in the Garden t-shirt. Some of the proceeds will go to Staunton City Schools. The schedule is as follows:

April 13: Sun-Dried Opossum, Food Truck: Chicano Boy Taco

April 27: The Norms, Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster

May 11: Drägön Wägön, Food Truck: Delicias Marina

May 25: The Milestones, Food Truck: Brats & More

June 8: Maggie's Last Shift, Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster

July 6: The Judy Chops, Food Truck: Cousins Maine Lobster

July 20: Shagwüf, Food Truck: Chicano Boy Taco

Redbeard Brewing Company's event flier

LIFEworks Project hosting job fair next Tuesday

WAYNESBORO — The LIFEworks Project is has announced it is holding a job fair, Tuesday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is open to all job seekers in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area.

Hosted at 505 N. Winchester Avenue, Waynesboro, the job fair will feature a diverse lineup of vendors representing various industries including Mathers Construction Team, Design Electric Inc, Blauch Brothers Inc, Augusta Health, City of Waynesboro, Bruce Howard Contracting Inc, Fountain Fund, People Movers, Aramark, Network2Work, Nielsen Builders Inc, Workforce Development Board, and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The event will offer the chance to explore job opportunities across different sectors, from construction and healthcare to hospitality and retail.

“There are prospective employees that need work as much as there are employers looking for quality individuals to fill their positions,” said AJ Young, director of outreach for LIFEworks. “We are happy to be a resource for connections in the community and to assist our neighbors in improving the quality of their lives. We are excited to bring together job seekers and employers in a dynamic environment where those connections can be made and careers can be launched.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in on-site interviews with potential employers, providing a unique chance to make a lasting impression and secure employment. Additionally, apprenticeship programs will be available, offering individuals the chance to gain valuable skills and experience in their desired field. Some positions offered at the job fair are low barrier, ensuring that everyone can find meaningful work.

In addition to networking and job opportunities, attendees can look forward to door prizes (must be present to win) and light refreshments provided throughout the event.

Augusta County press release outlines assessment process

VERONA – The Augusta supervisors’ proposed budget includes a $12 million real estate tax increase, including body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. The increase is not due to the 2024 real estate reassessment, which found values went up 54% on average.

The county issued a new press release on the budget and reassessment, outlining the county’s next steps.

The deadline for informal appeals ended on March 18. Now appeals must go through the Board of Equalization in June.

“If you presented an informal appeal to the Reassessment Office and feel you did not achieve resolution or if you would like to start a completely new appeal, you may do so by contacting the Augusta County Real Estate Office,” reads the press release. “The best way to start an appeal with the BOE is to use the online form found on the reassessment page. Submitting the form will allow the real estate office to schedule your hearing, which will not occur until June. If you have information for your appeal available, you may submit documents through the online form, however, supporting documentation is not needed until your hearing before the BOE.”

The budget, and the 52 cents per $100 of assessed value tax rate, will be addressed in a public hearing with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on April 17. An outline of the budget can be found online at https://augustacountyva.civilspace.io/en/projects/fy25-budget.

The county provided links for the public to give feedback before the meeting:

Give feedback in the FY25 Budget Survey.

Attend the public hearing scheduled for April 17 - see the Meetings and Agenda page for schedules.

Contact the Board of Supervisors: board@co.augusta.va.us or 540-245-5610.

Sign up for e-notices about the budget process and tax information, www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/e-notices

VDOT traffic alerts for April 8 to April 12

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations and preparations for upcoming traffic switch, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday. Overnight alternating lane closures for removing raised markers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday nights. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 42 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 1130 (East Village Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control at Grottoes western town limits for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 19.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

*NEW* Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 611 (Calf Mountain Road/Dooms Crossing Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

*NEW* Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 806 (Boy Scout Lane) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 616 (Liberty School Road) and Route 745 (Todd Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, through 4 p.m. Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 – 18.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

