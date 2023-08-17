‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Debuts at No. 1: How to Stream the Prime Video Rom-Com Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.



Red, White & Royal Blue, a Prime Video original movie about the feuding sons of a U.S. president and British prince who fall for each other after staging a truce, debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video over the weekend. The movie, which premiered on Aug. 11, also became one of Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies ever and drove a number of Prime memberships, Deadline reports.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi and Rachel Hilson star in the movie, which was adapted from the 2019 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.



Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the first U.S. female president (played by Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine). The rivaling royal and first son are forced into a fake peace treaty that sparks a romance between them.



“The phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blueis a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it. Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and the entire talented filmmaking team hit it out of the park,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, per Deadline. “We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans–existing and new.”



Red, White & Royal Blue is directed by Matthew López and written by López and Ted Malawer. Casey McQuiston, Michael Riley Mcgrath, López, and Michael S. Constable are executive producers.



Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano round out the cast.



“The tremendous initial success of Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue sends a clear message that entertainment with LGBTQ-lead stories can be hits with audiences and by industry standards,” GLAAD said in a statement to Billboard.



How to Watch Red, White & Royal Blue

How to Watch Red, White & Royal Blue



You’ll need a Prime Video subscription to stream Red, White & Royal Blue. The romantic comedy is a Prime exclusive available at no extra cost to subscribers.

Watch the trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue below.

