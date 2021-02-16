Red swimsuit designer Norma Kamali on famous Farrah Fawcett poster: '[Boys] remember it as if it were a badge of honor to manhood'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lyndsey Parker
·Editor in Chief, Yahoo Music
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Norma Kamali with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2016. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Norma Kamali with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2016. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pioneering fashion designer Norma Kamali has, at 75 years young, just released Invincible, a “handbook for women” that, along with self-care tips for navigating any decade of life, chronicles her decades of creating looks for some of pop culture’s greatest style icons. Kamali, who was inspired to pursue a fashion career after several visits to ‘60s Swinging London (where she hung out with the Spencer Davis Group and Jimi Hendrix), got her start in 1970s New York with her eponymous boutique, which was the unofficial “closet” for gender-bending glam-rockers the New York Dolls and was frequented by Robert Plant, Sylvester, and John Lennon. (“There was a period of time where 50 percent of my clientele were men — and I've never made ‘men's clothes’!” she tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume.) Her other regular customers included Cher, whom Kamali thanks in Invincible’s acknowledgements for “helping me pay the rent” in the store’s early days, and Joan Jett, for whom Kamali designed various “Elvis looks,” including a leather American flag jacket that's now on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

But Kamali’s arguably most famous garment hangs in another museum, the Smithsonian: The red one-piece swimsuit that Farrah Fawcett wore in an iconic Pro Arts poster that came out 45 years ago and still holds the record for best-selling poster of all time, with more than 12 million copies sold. But ironically, Kamali was never satisfied with the simple maillot’s construction — so much so that when it entered the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in 2011, she actually asked if she could make a new-and-improved version for display purposes. (The answer was no, of course.)

Objects from the private collection of Farrah Fawcett&#39;s estate, including the red swimsuit from her iconic 1976 poster, right, are seen at the Smithsonian&#39;s National Museum of American History. (Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin)
Objects from the private collection of Farrah Fawcett's estate, including the red swimsuit from her iconic 1976 poster, right, are seen at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History. (Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kamali wasn’t even aware that Fawcett was planning to wear the suit for the historic shoot at her Los Angeles home with photographer Bruce McBroom — because in this pre-stylist era, that decision was spontaneous, and entirely Fawcett’s. Pro Arts had wanted Fawcett to wear a bikini, but she insisted on wearing her own Kamali one-piece, since she wanted to hide a childhood scar on her stomach. Fawcett also selected the photo for the poster, which was captured on McBroom’s final roll of film.

“Farrah shopped [at my store] all the time, and especially, I would say through probably mid-‘90s, most celebrities shopped for themselves and chose their clothes themselves, and collaborated themselves and felt confident to be individuals. And so, Farrah shopped a lot for herself. She really knew her style and her image,” Kamali recalls. “She bought a lot of swimsuits from me. I would test swimsuits in the store; I’d do, like, six pieces to see how they did. And that particular suit, I really had a question in my mind about. I thought, ‘Well, I only did six. I don't think I'm going to do it again.’ And then I started to really hate it every time I saw it on somebody, and I thought, ‘I’m definitely not doing that.’ And then I see the poster — and she's wearing this suit that I literally hated!” Kamali even confesses with a chuckle that the next time Fawcett visited her boutique, after the poster had become a sensation, she exasperatedly asked the actress, “Why that swimsuit?”

A poster of actress Farrah Fawcett is for sale at Hollywood Book in 2009. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)
A poster of actress Farrah Fawcett is for sale at Hollywood Book in 2009. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

The poster was part of 1976’s Farrahmania, going on sale right before the ABC network debut of Charlie's Angels made Fawcett one of the most adored women in the world. The golden girl was the first celebrity crush for millions of Gen X boys, whose bedrooms were plastered with the natural beauty’s welcoming, toothy grin, voluminous beach hair, and that Baywatch-prototype tank suit. Clearly those boys had zero complaints about the swimsuit’s construction, and the poster's pop-culture effect was nothing less than seismic. But Kamali humbly refuses to take any credit for Fawcett’s success.

“The suit had nothing to do with the reason why boys were enamored with Farrah,” Kamali insists. “First of all, she was really extraordinarily beautiful — even more beautiful, I promise you, than the photos of her. And so much of that came through her genuine sort of openness, I think, for all of these boys to feel that she was really the girl next door, that she was attainable, that she wasn't threatening. I mean, there's a lot of stuff going on there. I've been at board meetings with men who are grown and way past even remembering Farrah Fawcett, and they'll say to me, ‘Is it true that you did that swimsuit?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ But they remember it as if it were a badge of honor to manhood.”

Lisa Joy-Clausen leads Alan Cohen from temptation, in the form of a smiling Farrah Fawcett poster in a Boston store window in 1977. (Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Lisa Joy-Clausen leads Alan Cohen from temptation, in the form of a smiling Farrah Fawcett poster in a Boston store window in 1977. (Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Farrah’s red bathing suit is hardly the only famous Kamali creation. There’s the much, much more revealing strappy one-piece that Grace Jones wore for a legendary performance at Studio 54’s 1977 New Year’s Eve party, or the sleek white tank that Whitney Houston wore on the back cover of her 1985 debut album. There’s the 1983 wedding dress that Kamali made for Lady Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which Gaga wore in the “Yoü and I” music video and has since named her favorite fashion item. Other fierce women who’ve worn Kamali’s garments include Madonna, Bette Midler, Etta James, Donna Summer, and Diana Ross, all of whom are thanked in Invincible. (When asked what is her personal favorite design moment — since it’s clearly not the Fawcett swimsuit — Kamali cites the Emerald City costumes she made for Ross’s 1978 movie musical The Wiz. In a chilling coincidence, that film’s other young star who greatly impressed Kamali on the Wiz set, Michael Jackson, died the same day as Fawcett, on June 25, 2009.)

Many of Kamali’s older customers, like Ross, Jones, Madonna, Midler, and Cher, are still living their best vibrant lives today, and it should be noted that when Fawcett’s career exploded in ‘76, she was already a “mature” 29-year-old who’d been steadily working in Hollywood since 1968. Kamali recalls that when she turned 18 years old, her own mother warned her that it was “all downhill from here on out” (“I literally started crying!”), but Kamali and the role models she’s worked with have since demonstrated that fabulousness and fierceness can be achieved and maintained at any age. “These women are major, major thinkers. They are the corporate leaders. If you compare parallel universes, they are the power, even bigger than their male-counterpart corporate leaders. They've masterminded industries around themselves,” says Kamali, who is still a busy and much sought-after swimwear/athleisure/couture designer and lifestyle guru today. (Her more recent clients have included Beyoncé, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, and P!nk.)

And while Farrah Fawcett tragically died way too young, at age 62, from cancer, Kamali is proud that she contributed to the enduring image that forever captured the blond bombshell at the peak of her powers — even if Kamali isn’t entirely proud of that red suit and describes it as an “afterthought” of the poster. “Who's looking at the swimsuit,” the designer laughs softly, “when you see that face, that hair, that smile, that body?”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon and Spotify.

The above interview is taken from Norma Kamali's appearance on the SiriusXM Volume show “Volume West.” Full audio of that conversation will air on Feb. 18.

Latest Stories

  • Kenan Thompson says his words were 'twisted' in infamous interview about the lack of Black women on 'SNL'

    Thompson talks about how long he'll stay on "Saturday Night Live," now that he has his own sitcom, "Kenan."

  • CNN's Brooke Baldwin announces she's leaving network after 13 years

    During an emotional on-air announcement, Brooke Baldwin revealed she's leaving CNN in April.

  • Keke Palmer to Star in Jordan Peele's Next Movie

    While details for Jordan Peele's next feature film are completely under wraps, Keke Palmer has just been tapped as the top secret project's star.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

    Regé-Jean Page has nabbed a leading role in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Variety has confirmed. The fantasy adventure will be Page’s follow-up to his breakout role in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” on which he causes hearts to flutter, corsets to loosen and generally monopolizes the lusts and affections of a broad swath of Regency-era […]

  • Lori Loughlin gets passport back after serving prison sentence in college admissions scandal

    The "Full House" actress is getting her passport back now that she's completed the two-month prison term as part of her sentence in the college admissions scandal.

  • The Best Memes of 2021 (So Far) Are a Reflection of Our Collective Madness

    Between TikTok sea shanties and getting NSFW on main, this year's early memes spell a weird year to come.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

    “Bridgerton” headliner Rege-Jean Page has closed a deal to star in a leading role of the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith already set to star in the film. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world. Also Read: Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith to Star in 'Dungeons & Dragons' Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.” Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne — Hasbro’s entertainment arm — as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner. “Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game “Dungeons & Dragons,” or “D&D” as it’s often called by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that’s set up at Lionsgate starring Kevin Hart. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube. Page, who broke out as the Duke of Hastings on the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance “Bridgerton” is now Netflix’s biggest series ever, crushing even the streaming service’s own launch viewership projections. According to Netflix, a record 82 million households around the world chose to watch “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days since its Christmas Day 2020 launch, the time period Netflix focuses on when sharing its own viewership statistics, making it the No. 1 show in Netflix history in that metric. Page is also set to host SNL this weekend. His previous credits include “Mortal Engines” and “Sylvie’s Love.” Rege-Jean Page is repped by CAA, the U.K.’s Artists Partnership, and Ziffren Brittenham. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Read original story ‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Rege-Jean Page Joins Cast of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ At TheWrap

  • ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Adds Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gremlins, the fluffy and cute-until-they’re-creepy pint-sized Mogwai monsters that made their debut on the big screen the summer of ’84, will be making a comeback to wreak havoc soon enough. Variety has confirmed the voice cast for “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” the upcoming animated family series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television for […]

  • Brooke Baldwin, CNN’s Afternoon Face, to Depart in April

    Don Lemon may be looking for a new drinking buddy. Brooke Baldwin, a CNN anchor who for a time became the face of the cable-news outlet’s daytime schedule, announced on air Monday that she intended to leave the WarnerMedia-backed outlet by the middle of April. “The next chapter of my life will be focused on […]

  • Quick! Presidents' Day TV sales are still going strong — and they start at $100!

    Score Samsung, Sony, LG and more up to 50 percent off.

  • A Baby Boy! Game of Thrones Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Welcome First Child

    Kit Harington previously said fatherhood would be his "most important job"

  • Rare sale: Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $50 off at Amazon

    Wow: Over 136,400 shoppers gave these buds a perfect five-star rating.

  • Kendall Jenner Announces the Launch of Her New Tequila — And It's Already Won Some Big Awards

    "For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila...I think we've done it!" the model said in her Instagram announcement.

  • Ashley Judd shares new photos from 'grueling' 55-hour rescue after breaking leg in Congo rainforest

    Ashley Judd is sharing new photos from her 55-hour rescue from the Congo rainforest after a "catastrophic accident" in which she nearly lost her leg.

  • Amazon just extended its Presidents' Day tablet deals—starting at $40

    Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more—save up to 40 percent!

  • WGA Awards 2021 Nominations Revealed: ‘Palm Springs,’ ‘Borat 2,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ and More

    Films such as "Nomadland," "Mank," "Minari," and "Soul" were ineligible for the 2021 WGA Awards.

  • New STAR WARS Comic Details Fett’s Journey with Han in Carbonite

    After Boba Fett froze Han Solo in carbonite, they didn't go immediately to Jabba's palace. A new Star Wars comic will reveal the journey. The post New STAR WARS Comic Details Fett’s Journey with Han in Carbonite appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Allison Janney on 'Mom' without Anna Faris: 'She's very missed'

    Allison Janney misses her "Mom" co-star Anna Faris very much, but the show must go on.

  • Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Ready for Her Close-Up in New Poster

    To see her is to take a sudden chill. Indeed, in a new poster for “Cruella”, fans are getting a chillingly close look at Emma Stone’s take on one of Disney’s most iconic villains. Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UpOkEX07M7 — Cruella (@cruella) February 16, 2021 Seemingly taking inspiration from the fashion magazines that she herself will one day control, the poster spotlights a young Cruella DeVil as an edgy cover girl. Naturally, it sticks to the villain’s black and white motif, with only her name appearing in blood red. The poster marks the first new glimpse of Stone in all her DeVil-ish glory since 2019, when the first images from the film were revealed at the D23 Expo. Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019 The images came with the announcement that the film had finally gone into production. Also Read: Emma Stone to Star in Showtime Comedy Series 'The Curse' From Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder It’s been a long road for the villainous origin story. “Cruella” was first announced in 2013, but Stone wasn’t cast as its lead until 2016. Production itself didn’t begin for yet another three years, and wrapped in November of 2019. It was originally expected to hit theaters during the 2020 holiday season, but was instead pushed to the summer 2021. The film is set to follow Cruella DeVil through the early ’70s, on her journey to becoming the nefarious fashion designer we know and hate in “101 Dalmatians.” Naturally, the story will be set in London. Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry are all set to star alongside Stone, as Baroness, Horace and Jasper, respectively. “I, Tonya” director and Disney alum Craig Gillespie is set to direct. Glenn Close, who played Cruella DeVil herself in both the 1996 live-action “101 Dalmatians” and its sequel in 2000, is attached as an executive producer. While the poster doesn’t give a specific date, simply revealing May 2021, it was previously announced that Cruella will premiere on May 28th, 2021. The film’s first trailer will drop on Wednesday, February 17. Read original story Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Ready for Her Close-Up in New Poster At TheWrap

  • Rachel Lindsay speaks out about Chris Harrison's defense of racism, 'racist issues' plaguing the franchise

    The former bachelorette told CNN's Don Lemon about her "baffling" interview with the longtime Bachelor host.