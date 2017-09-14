Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s deadliest Russian assassin in ‘Red Sparrow’ first trailer

Jennifer Lawrence is earning a ton of buzz for her shocking performance in Darren Aronofsky's mother!, but that’s not the only new role of hers you’ll get to see in the near future. 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for next year’s espionage drama Red Sparrow, which finally gives the Oscar-winning actress the James Bond role we’ve been waiting for.

Red Sparrow reunites Lawrence with director Francis Lawrence, who was behind the camera for three The Hunger Games movies. The actress plays a Russian ballerina named Dominika who becomes the newest recruit for the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. Her allegiance is tested, however, when she meets an American CIA agent, played by Joel Edgerton.

Jennifer Lawrence in 'Red Sparrow'

Watch the first Red Sparrow trailer above. The movie opens on March 2, 2018.

