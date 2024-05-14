Red Lobster restaurants closing locations nationwide, but permanently? Auction suggests yes

Red Lobster locations across the country are popping up with closed signs.

A look at the restaurant chain's website reveals 87 stores temporarily closed across 27 states. But some of them have their equipment up for auction.

TAGeX Brands recently posted an online auction labeled "The Largest Restaurant Equipment Auction Ever," featuring restaurant equipment from closed Red Lobster locations. The 48 locations listed match temporary closures on the company's website.

Here's what you need to know:

Is Red Lobster closing restaurants permanently near me?

There are currently 87 Red Lobster restaurants listed as temporarily closed on the company's website, but 48 of those restaurants have kitchen equipment up for auction. The online auction ends at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

This sign was in the door Monday (May 13, 2024) at the Red Lobster at 10010 U.S. 441 in Leesburg.

Is Red Lobster closing any Indiana locations?

Yes. Red Lobster has two locations listed as closed on the website. Both stores are also involved in the kitchen equipment auction which ends in less than two days.

An Illinois mayor in the city of Danville shared the experience of the local store that was shuttered after 31 years of service to the community. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. was clearly upset by the closing and offered support to the staff affected.

Which Red Lobster locations are closing in Illinois?

Red Lobster kitchen equipment auction online via TAGeX Brands

TAGeX Brands is hosting "The Largest Restaurant Equipment Auction Ever" featuring Red Lobster restaurant kitchen equipment. For a complete list of the 48 stores involved in the auctions, visit tagexbrands.com/red-lobster.

The auctions end at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16. Pick-up is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time Friday, May 17.

Winning bidders are responsible for the appropriate removal and loading of their items. No one on site can assist with disconnecting, removing or loading items.

2024 Red Lobster closings list: restaurant closures near me

Each of these restaurants are currently listed as temporarily closed on the website:

