Red Lobster is looking to close 2 Austin restaurants after bankruptcy filing

Chain restaurant Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy, and two of its Austin spots may close as a result.

According to CNN, the company is looking to close the locations on 3815 S. Lamar Blvd. and 109 W. Anderson Lane. The Austin sites are part of a list of dozens of restaurants that might be closed as part of the company's bankruptcy plan. Other potential closures in Texas include three in San Antonio and locations in San Marcos, Houston, Frisco, Corpus Christi and more.

The bankruptcy filing came in May after the Red Lobster announced it has "more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand," according to CNN. To stay afloat, the chain plans to sell to its lenders.

Red Lobster had almost 600 total restaurants and closed roughly 50 shortly before filing bankruptcy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Red Lobster bankruptcy plan includes closures of sites in Austin