Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida Sunday. Is the restaurant closing?

Red Lobster officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida on Sunday, the company said in a statement Sunday night.

The seafood chain has entered into a "stalking-horse purchase agreement" which the company says is "pursuant to selling its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders."

According to the company, it intends to use the proceedings to "drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets."

Red Lobster's restaurants will remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process, according to the release. The company has received a $100 million debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing commitment from its existing lenders, as the company has worked with vendors to maintain a running operation.

"This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth," Red Lobster CEO Jonathan Tibus said.

Here's what you need to know:

Did Red Lobster file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

Yes. Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida on Sunday.

What is a stalking-horse purchase agreement in bankruptcy?

A stalking-horse bid refers to a deal with a potential buyer that is hidden from the public, creditors and the courts, according to corporatefinanceinstitute.com.

An entity is chosen from a pool of interested bidders to make the first bid to buy the company’s assets, the website states. A selected bidder sets the pace for other bidders, such that other bidders cannot bid below the purchase price.

Why the term “stalking horse”? The website says the term was borrowed from hunters, describing a scenario when they hid behind their horses in order to move closer to prey.

Who own Red Lobster restaurants?

Thai Union Group − which is based in Thailand − has been the larest shareholder since 2020, owning 49% of the company. Darden Restaurants originally sold off Red Lobster to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in 2014 for about $2.1 billion.

Which Red Lobster restaurants closed permanently near me?

Red Lobster restaurants closed around 90 restaurants before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday.

TAGeX Brands posted an online auction labeled "The Largest Restaurant Equipment Auction Ever," featuring restaurant equipment from closed Red Lobster locations. The 48 locations listed matched closures on Red Lobster's website.

Why did Red Lobster close? 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp'

That's right. 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp.'

A Bloomberg report said the seafood restaurant chain considered a Chapter 11 bankruptcy fiing last month in an attempt to restructure debt. Cash flows had reportedly been weighed down by mutliple issues, including labor costs and leases.

According to Restaurant Business Magazine, an effort to drive traffic into the restaurants in 2023 — the "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" deal — contributed.

The limited-time promotional deal offering two options of nonstop shrimp started at $20 per person and popularity exploded beyond expectations. In fact, the deal accidentally became a major contributing factor toward a third-quarter loss of $11 million and is now priced at $25.

Red Lobster was headed toward a $20 million loss for 2023, according to comments made by parent company Thai Union Group CFO Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier in a November earnings report call.

"We knew the price was cheap," the magazine says Garnier told investors. "We wanted to boost our traffic, and it didn't work."

The restaurant still wants to keep 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' on the menu.

"And of course we need to be much more careful regarding what are the entry points and what is the price point we are offering for this promotion," Garnier said.

Did Red Lobster close any Indiana locations?

Yes. Red Lobster closed two locations according to the website. Both stores appear on the kitchen equipment auction list.

Red Lobster kitchen equipment auction online via TAGeX Brands

TAGeX Brands hosted "The Largest Restaurant Equipment Auction Ever" featuring Red Lobster restaurant kitchen equipment. For a complete list of the 48 stores involved in the auctions, visit tagexbrands.com/red-lobster.

The auctions ended at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16.

2024 Red Lobster closing list: restaurant locations closed near me

A sign on the Silverdale Red Lobster announces the store's closing on May 15.

These restaurants are currently listed as temporarily closed on the Red Lobster website:

