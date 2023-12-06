Red Hot Chili Peppers extend 'Unlimited Love' tour to 2024 with 16 new dates

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, seen here performing in 2022, announced new tour dates in 2024 after last year’s albums "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers tour that began last year will extend well into 2024 after the iconic Grammy-winning rock band announced new dates this week.

The band, fronted by lead singer Anthony Kiedis, added 16 cities to its "Unlimited Love" tour, which began in 2022 after the release of its two latest albums, "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen." The two albums are the first to include guitarist John Frusciante since he departed the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009.

Frusciante's return to the band in 2019 marked the reformation of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' core lineup, which also includes bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.

Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs with the band on Oct. 16, 2022 during the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The new batch of 2024 dates is on top of previously-announced February shows in Lincoln and Highland, California, as well as Tempe, Arizona.

Joining the Chili Peppers on the North America leg that begins in May and ends in July is Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, and Irontom.

Pre-sale tickets have been available since Tuesday, with general tickets going on sale beginning Friday. Tickets can be purchased at redhotchilipeppers.com.

Vocalist Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in May in Glendale, Arizona.

May 28 Ridgefield, WA; RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 31 Quincy, WA; The Gorge

June 2 Wheatland, CA; Toyota Amphitheater

June 5 Salt Lake City, UT; USANA Amphitheatre

June 7 Albuquerque, NM; Isleta Amphitheater

June 18 West Palm Beach, FL; iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 21 Tampa, FL; MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 Raleigh, NC; Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 28 Virginia Beach, VA; Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 2 Burgettstown, PA; The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 5 Cincinnati, OH; Riverbend Music Center

July 12 Buffalo, NY; Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 15 Toronto, ON; Budweiser Stage

July 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Blossom Music Center

July 25 Noblesville, IN; Ruoff Music Center

July 30 St. Louis, MO; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

