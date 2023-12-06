Red Hot Chili Peppers extend 'Unlimited Love' tour to 2024 with 16 new dates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers tour that began last year will extend well into 2024 after the iconic Grammy-winning rock band announced new dates this week.
The band, fronted by lead singer Anthony Kiedis, added 16 cities to its "Unlimited Love" tour, which began in 2022 after the release of its two latest albums, "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen." The two albums are the first to include guitarist John Frusciante since he departed the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009.
Frusciante's return to the band in 2019 marked the reformation of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' core lineup, which also includes bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith.
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Band cancels show, not performing for 6 weeks due to band member injury
How to get tickets to the Red Hot Chili Peppers
The new batch of 2024 dates is on top of previously-announced February shows in Lincoln and Highland, California, as well as Tempe, Arizona.
Joining the Chili Peppers on the North America leg that begins in May and ends in July is Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Sean Kuti, Wand, and Irontom.
Pre-sale tickets have been available since Tuesday, with general tickets going on sale beginning Friday. Tickets can be purchased at redhotchilipeppers.com.
2024 Tour: See Blink 182 2024 tour dates in 30 cities across North America
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2024 tour dates
May 28 Ridgefield, WA; RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
May 31 Quincy, WA; The Gorge
June 2 Wheatland, CA; Toyota Amphitheater
June 5 Salt Lake City, UT; USANA Amphitheatre
June 7 Albuquerque, NM; Isleta Amphitheater
June 18 West Palm Beach, FL; iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 21 Tampa, FL; MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26 Raleigh, NC; Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 28 Virginia Beach, VA; Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 2 Burgettstown, PA; The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 5 Cincinnati, OH; Riverbend Music Center
July 12 Buffalo, NY; Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 15 Toronto, ON; Budweiser Stage
July 22 Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Blossom Music Center
July 25 Noblesville, IN; Ruoff Music Center
July 30 St. Louis, MO; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Red Hot Chili Peppers add 16 cities to 2024 North American tour