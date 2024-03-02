Red carpet in pictures: Lots of black, some neon - and a giraffe at the Brit Awards

Kylie Minogue said it felt "totally surreal and amazing" to win the global icon award, adding: "I feel more in love with music than ever."

The Brit Awards are known for outlandish outfits and splashes of colour - and while many stars chose to showcase bright outfits, a sizable number opted for a more sombre black.

Oh, and there was also a giraffe.

Singer-songwriter Raye reflected on her record-breaking nominations, saying: "I've got tears in my eyes already, I've got waterproof eyeliner on."

She's already won songwriter of the year, and said all she had ever wanted was to be "an albums artist".

Raye

Six-time Brits winner and triple nominee Dua Lipa smouldered in a fitted, black leather sculpted dress by Donatella Versace.

She said she loves to "add a little bit of danger to my performances", and that "it's all just about having fun and creating a spectacle".

She opens the show with her new song Training Season.

Dua Lipa

Becky Hill, up for best dance act, opted for a black outfit which skimmed her upper half while swathing her legs in flowing material. She said she hoped Raye would have the "record-breaking, history making evening she deserves".

Becky Hill

Abigail Morris from The Last Dinner Party, winners of the Brits Rising Star award and the BBC's Sound of 2024 competition, let her dress do the talking.

She told the BBC it's a line from one of their songs, explaining: "I thought it was appropriate for tonight."

Abigail Morris

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, who is this year's UK Eurovision entrant with his song Dizzy, looked dashing in a long silk jacket.

Ollie Alexander

It wouldn't be the Brits without at least one unusual outfit, and comic Rob Beckett obliged by climbing inside an inflatable giraffe. Let's hope he sits at the back so he doesn't block anyone's view.

Rob Beckett

Charli XCX was as colourful as the Brits logo board behind her, in a dress made from a patchwork of colours and materials with a resin bodice.

Charli XCX

Musician Jacob Collier, who is known for wearing colourful outfits, opted for oversized neon silk, with flowing purple trousers.

Jacob Collier

Tré Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day also went for black as their key outfit colour.

Tré Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Ella Henderson stood out from the crowd in a huge, black hat - she's nominated for React, along with Switch Disco.

Ella Henderson

One of the show's presenters, Maya Jama, channelled her inner mermaid in a sweeping black, corseted dress.

Maya Jama

Another host, Clara Amfo, wore emerald green with fishnet tights and platform shoes.

Clara Amfo

Singer Jess Glynne looked regal in pink and crimson, with strong eye makeup to match.

Jess Glynne

Singer Rebecca Ferguson, who performed in Liverpool at one of last year's Eurovision semi-finals, said she was excited to see multi-nominated artist Raye perform at the Brits.

She also spoke about raising awareness for a new independent body aimed at helping prevent and tackle bullying and harassment in the music industry - the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority,

Rebecca Ferguson

Traitors runner-up Mollie Pearce wore a fitted gown on the red carpet, telling the BBC she's got over losing out on the show's £95k prize to Harry Clarke. "I'm so over it - I'm at the Brits!" she said.

Mollie Pearce

Spice Girl Mel C, a Brit Awards veteran, wore all black, with her bright red fingernails adding a pop of colour.

Mel C

TV and radio host and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Fleur East wore a figure-hugging outfit which showed off her baby bump.

Fleur East

RnB singer Young Athena spread her wings in readiness for the ceremony.

Young Athena