'He is recovering well': Norman Reedus suffers concussion while filming 'The Walking Dead'

"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is recovering from an injury sustained on the set of AMC's zombie apocalyptic drama.

Reedus, 53, suffered a concussion while shooting the series' 11th and final season, said Jeffrey Chassen, the actor's spokesman, in a statement Thursday.

"He is recovering well and will return to work soon," said Chassen. "Thank you to everyone for their concern.” AMC spokesperson Olivia Dupuis said the injury "will push series wrap by a few days." Since "The Walking Dead" debuted in 2010, Reedus has portrayed fan favorite Daryl Dixon since the series' 2010 debut.

Reedus expressed appreciation for "Walking Dead" fans in a March 6 Instagram post, writing, "thank u for all of u that have been with us all these years and I hope u enjoy tonight and all the episodes still to come."

Reedus will continue to portray Darryl in a spin-off with Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier. The new series is slated for 2023.

