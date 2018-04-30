All the records 'Avengers: Infinity War' smashed (not that Deadpool is counting)

If you’re like most movie fans, you likely spent part of this past weekend at the multiplex catching up with Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s latest — and greatest, at least in terms of roster size — entry in its ongoing cinematic universe. Bringing together 40-plus characters from 17 prior sagas spanning the past decade, the studio’s epic extravaganza has long been the box-office film to beat this summer. And judging by its first weekend, Joe and Anthony Russo’s all-star effort should have no trouble living up to those expectations, after a record-setting opening three days that even earned Marvel’s superteam kudos from Ryan Reynolds’s wisecracking (and apparent Avengers reject) Deadpool.

Proving that audiences are far from fatigued with Marvel’s superheroes, Avengers: Infinity War kicked off its theatrical run by smashing several records. Its $258.2 million haul in North America leapfrogged the previous chart-topper, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million). Its cumulative global total of $640.9 million was higher than prior kingpin The Fate of the Furious ($542). And while Infinity War can lay claim to having only the second-biggest overseas debut ever — its $382.7 million placed behind The Fate of the Furious‘s $443 million — that’s only because Infinity War, unlike Vin Diesel’s automotive series, didn’t immediately premiere in China.

Furthermore, Infinity War‘s tally is tops when it comes to superhero films; the blockbuster team-up now holds the record for the biggest Saturday and Sunday in American movie history; and it was the biggest debut ever in numerous parts of the world, including South Korea, Mexico, Brazil , the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

In other words, Infinity War was huge. And it should have the box-office largely to itself for the next three weeks, until the next studio tentpole arrives in the form of another Marvel property: Deadpool 2. In typically gracious fashion, that movie’s star Ryan Reynolds tweeted out congratulations to the MCU gang for their weekend triumph — while also posting the rejection letter Tony Stark supposedly sent the Merc With a Mouth with regards to his request to join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018





Deadpool may be bitter about it, but Avengers: Infinity War has once again proved that the MCU has no equals in the current cinematic arena. The film is in theaters now. But you already knew that.

