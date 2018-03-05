All the record-setting moments at the 2018 Oscars

Jordan Peele accepts the award for best original screenplay for “Get Out” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 90th Academy Awards went off without much of a hitch and they even managed to give the Best Picture Oscar to the right winner, but the ceremony wasn’t without its historic moments.

Several records were set at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, beginning with Jordan Peele who became the first person of colour ever to win the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

The Get Out filmmaker – who is only the fourth black person ever to be nominated in this category – took the top gong over the likes of Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water), Emily V. Gordan and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

The horror movie is the also the first of its genre to win the Best Original Screenplay category, while The Shape of Water was the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture.





Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins finally got his statue having been nominated a grand total of 13 times.

Deakins won the Cinematography Oscar for his work on Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, beating out the likes of Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour), Hoyte van Hoytema (Dunkirk), Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water) and Rachel Morrison (Mudbound) who was the first female cinematographer ever to be nominated in this category.

Meryl Streep may not have won the Leading Actress award for her role in The Post – that went to Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but she has extended her number of Oscar losses to 18.

Speaking of female losses, this year’s ceremony had the least number of women winning awards.

Just six women took home an Oscar – Frances McDormand (Leading Actress), Allison Janney (Supporting Actress), Kristen Anderson Lopez (Best Original Song), Rachel Shenton (Best Live Action Short) and Darla K. Anderson (Best Animated Feature) – which is the lowest number since 2012.

Kobe Bryant became the first NBA player to win an Oscar for his Animated Short Film Dear Basketball, though his win was controversial in this era of Time’s Up. Bryant was accused of rape in 2003 and those allegations resurfaced on social media after his win as did the reports of Gary Oldman’s alleged domestic violence following his Leading Actor win for Darkest Hour.

View photos Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez accept the award for best original song for “Remember Me” from “Coco” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

Robert Lopez became the first person in the world to earn a double EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony award) thanks to penning the Best Original Song with his wife Kristen Anderson Lopez.

His wins include: two Oscars (Best Original Song for “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Remember Me” from Coco), two Daytime Emmys (Wonder Pets), three Grammys (Best Musical Theater Album for Book of Mormon, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Frozen and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Let It Go”) and three Tonys (Best Original Score for Avenue Q, Best Book and Best Original Score for Book of Mormon).

Daniela Vega also made Oscars history by becoming the first transgender person to present an award. She introduced Sufjan Stevens and his performance of Oscar nominated song “Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name.

Vega starred in A Fantastic Woman, which took home the Best Foreign Language Film this year.

And finally, congratulations to James Ivory, the 89-year-old who became the oldest winner of an Oscar in the Academy’s history. The screenwriter picked up the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Call Me By Your Name.

READ MORE

The 2018 Oscars winners list

Meryl Streep leads losers in group hug

All the British winners at the 2018 Oscars

