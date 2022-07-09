Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Gushes Over Her as She Attends Wimbledon: 'Pink Princess'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Rebel Wilson attends the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2022, Certified As Carbon Neutral By The Carbon Trust at Wimbledon on July 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian); BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 08: Ramona Agruma attends Barneys New York Private Dinner In Support Of Heart Of Los Angeles at the private home of Sharon and Mauricio Oberfeld on October 8, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Barneys New York)

Rebel Wilson is getting some praise from girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The Senior Year actress, 42, shared a photograph on Instagram Saturday of herself attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

In the comments section, Wilson received a warm message from her love, whom she began dating earlier this year. "Pink Princess 💗👸🏼," Agruma wrote, a clear nod to Wilson's vibrant attire.

During Saturday's match, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title and lifted the Venus Rosewater dish at Wimbledon after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

At the sporting event, Wilson was joined by her sister, Liberty Wilson, and posed for a photograph alongside former professional tennis players Todd Woodbridge and Rennae Stubbs. "Wimbledon Finals 🇬🇧 🎾 🇦🇺," the star captioned the shot of herself between the two athletes.

Wilson and Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer, made their relationship Instagram official back in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote on social media at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February.

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson's trip to Wimbledon comes about after she and Agruma enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cappadocia, Turkey, late last month.

At the time, the Pitch Perfect star shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of their vacation, including one where she is in a jacuzzi surrounded by bubbles.

Wilson also shared photographs of herself and her love taking a hike in a cave and posing atop a mountain.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience," Wilson captioned the snaps.

The actress also posted more videos on her Instagram Story, including a sweet selfie in which she wore a fitted black dress with mesh sleeves while Agruma sported an emerald green top.