Rebel Wilson Revealed The Identity Of The Celebrity Who Is Allegedly Threatening Her Ahead Of The Release Of Her Memoir

This story contains discussion of sexual harassment.

Rebel Rising, is set to be released on April 2. In an The book,, is set to be released on April 2. In an Instagram video shared on March 15, Rebel claimed she had dedicated a chapter of the memoir to the unnamed celebrity, describing him as a “massive asshole.”

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no asshole policy, [it] means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical,’” she said . “But then it really sunk in [what they meant] because I worked with a massive asshole and yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy.”

“The chapter on said asshole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive asshole,” she added.

Then, over the weekend, Rebel claimed that the celebrity in question had hired a “crisis PR manager and lawyers” in a bid to “threaten” her ahead of the release of her memoir.

“I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” she said. “He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”

Naturally, Rebel’s comments sparked heaps of speculation about who the mystery celebrity was.

Grimsby. And now, Rebel has revealed that the actor she was talking about was Sacha Baron Cohen , whom she worked with in the 2016 film

Rebel wrote on her Instagram story, “I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers. The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Sacha has not publicly responded to Rebel’s claims yet, and BuzzFeed has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Grimsby, in which she played his character’s girlfriend. Back in 2014, an Australian newspaper reported that Rebel described Sacha as “outrageous” while recalling what it was like working with him on, in which she played his character’s girlfriend.

“Sacha is so outrageous. Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’” Rebel purportedly claimed.

“Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me,’” she said.

“Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.’ On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene,” she went on to claim.

Rebel also purportedly claimed that Sacha asked her to perform a lewd act on him that wasn’t in the script, telling her that it would make a “really funny bit.”

“Then in the last scene… He was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’” she claimed. “And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script.’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’”

We’ll keep you posted if anything else unfolds. Rebel’s member, Rebel Rising , will be released later this week.

