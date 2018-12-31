Rebel Wilson Rescued Off Top of a Mountain During Ski Vacation

Rebel Wilson's winter getaway didn't exactly go as planned.

The Pitch Perfect star decided to try her hand at skiing during her trip to Aspen, Colorado, but it was easier said then done. As Wilson revealed to her Instagram followers on Sunday, she ended up having to be rescued from the top of a mountain after realizing she had gone up too high, and couldn't get back down.

"This is a bit too experienced for me, so I'm just gonna slide down," she joked on her Instagram Story, before things escalated. Wilson then shared a video of herself strapped to a yellow stretcher while her rescuer, Scott, prepared to take her down the mountain.

Through it all, however, the 38-year-old actress appeared to maintain her sense of humor. "#HorizontalSkiing," she wrote alongside a video of her rescue, in a nod to her Pitch Perfect character, Fat Amy's, "horizontal running."

View photos Instagram More

View photos Instagram More