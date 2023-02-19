Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged after Disneyland proposal: 'We said YES!'

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson got engaged at Disneyland. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Rebel Wilson is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the actress announced on Instagram Sunday. According to her post — which sees the brides-to-be kissing while wearing matching pink-and-white striped shirts featuring a heart design — the Pitch Perfect star surprised Agruma with a Tiffany engagement ring.

Wilson's proposal took place at Disneyland, in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. It comes eight months after the Australian star introduced Agruma as her girlfriend for the first time, telling fans, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

"We said YES!" Wilson, 42, captioned her post, thanking Tiffany & Co. for the "stunning ring" and Disney CEO Bob Iger for helping her pull "off this magical surprise." Rosie O'Donnell and Tori Spelling were among those offering the couple their well wishes.

Wilson, who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via a gestational surrogate last November, came out last summer after an Australian newspaper informed her it planned to break the news of her new relationship with clothing and jewelry designer Agruma. In a recent interview on the Life Uncut podcast, she revealed that Agruma's family "hasn't been as accepting" of the romance as hers has been.

"In many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public," Wilson shared, adding, "As her partner, I feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitudes about things."

Wilson — who also recently spoke about being told not to lose weight while playing "Fat Amy" in the Pitch Perfect films — also opened up about her sexuality on the podcast, admitting, "I never felt 100% straight."

"When I talked to my good friends, they all knew that part of me, but it wasn't like I was actively exploring it," she added. "I was dating guys, but always being like, 'I wish they were a bit more like this …’ Or it just didn't quite click … I never met a guy I wanted to live with or was in a deep enough relationship with."

A same-sex kiss in 2022's The Almond and the Seahorse "made me feel more open to exploring," Wilson shared. With Agruma, "it just clicked … I feel lucky to have found her."