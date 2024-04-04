Rebel Wilson reveals who she lost her virginity to at age 35

Rebel Wilson has confirmed the identity of the first person she ever had sex with, when she was 35.

The "Bridesmaids" star writes about the experience of losing her virginity in her mid-30s in her memoir, “Rebel Rising.” She identifies the person only as "Mickey" in the book.

A new New York Times Q&A, however, mentions to her, "You write in the book that you didn’t even tell Mickey Gooch Jr., your former boyfriend, that he was your first."

Wilson's response: "Well, he was the first person to read it. So he knows now."

Gooch has appeared in films including Wilson's 2016 movie "How to Be Single."

During an April 1 visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise star discussed the story of her losing her virginity.

"Nobody knew that about me, and I just thought, 'If I'm going to write a memoir, I'm just going to put everything in it,'" Wilson said. "So the first person (to find out) was the editor of the book, Mindy."

Hoda Kotb asked Wilson what she was embarrassed about, and the Australian actor joked, “Well, now, the headline.”

Wilson added she had seen the movie “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin” starring Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen.

“I thought, 'Well, maybe if I lose my virginity before 40 it won’t be that bad,'" she joked.

Wilson said, at first, she was embarrassed to share her story in the book, which was released April 2, because of the stigma associated with losing one's virginity at such a late age.

"But then on the other hand, I'm so glad that I lost my virginity on my terms," she said. "I mean, I was more than ready by that age."

Wilson added there were some good things about choosing to wait, and that she chose to share her journey to help readers feel less alone.

"There's a lot of people who have been writing to me on social media saying they were also late bloomers," she said.

Jenna Bush Hager said she felt the anecdote can teach younger people that women are choosers, and they don't need to be peer-pressured into things they don't want to do.

"Young people don't need to feel pressure to be sexualized at a young age," Wilson said.

Wilson first shared her virginity story in an interview with People last month in hopes to reassure young people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager," she said.

