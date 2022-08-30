Rebel Wilson kisses girlfriend Ramona Agruma during U.S. Open

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, were among the famous faces watching Serena Williams's Monday night match at the U.S. Open: and they weren't shy in serving up some PDA.

Wilson and Agruma kissed and cuddled in their private box at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. as Williams beat Danka Kovinic in the first round. Plenty of other famous faces were there to watch the tennis superstar, who plans to retire after the Grand Slam tournament, including Lindsey Vonn and boyfriend Diego Osorio.

Rebel Wilson kisses girlfriend Ramona Agruma during Serena Williams's match at the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson and Agruma, who founded the sustainable fashion company called Lemon Ve Limon, went public with their relationship in June.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince...," Wilson captioned a photo of herself with the clothing designer, "but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." The Pitch Perfect star added rainbow and heart emojis and the hashtag, "Love is love."

Wilson introduced her girlfriend to the world after a newspaper threatened to out her. A Sydney Morning Herald journalist confirmed online that they gave the actress two days to respond to a story they intended to run about her love life. The publication was swiftly slammed online.

"So apparently it wasn’t Rebel Wilson's choice to come out. The SMH & The Age have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to 'out' her. What’s worse, openly gay men at the Sydney Morning Herald were involved in this," tweeted journalist Kate Doak.

Wilson replied to the tweet and addressed the ordeal for the first time admitting it was "a very hard situation."

Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 12, 2022

