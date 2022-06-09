Rebel Wilson introduces girlfriend: ‘Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess’

Actress Rebel Wilson announced Thursday that she's in a relationship with someone she hadn't expected.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince...," Wilson captioned a photo of herself with another blonde woman, "but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." She added rainbow and heart emojis and the hashtag, "Love is love." Wilson also tagged her new love, Ramona Agruma, who's the founder of Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon.

The Senior Year star's followers were ecstatic about her announcement, which was made, of course, during Pride Month. Several people wrote "YASSSS," while others left heart emojis. "I just cried a little. So happy for you both!!" noted one follower, with another adding, "Awwww! This is the best." TV chef Andrew Zimmern chimed in, "Nothing better than finding happiness."

Wilson, 42, said last month during an appearance on Betches Media's U Up? podcast that she was "happily in a relationship," but she didn't reveal the person's identity.

She explained then that she had gone on an impressive 50 dates in 2019, as part of what she termed a "Year of Love."

"Some of them were just one date and then you think, 'Oh, no,'" she said. "I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like. It was a fun thing and I don't think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew — just me and my close friends."

The Pitch Perfect star said she'd had a rule for herself: that she never said no to anyone.

"I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people," she said. "For a woman my age — at that point I was 39 — I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."

The Aussie star has previously been linked to Jacob Busch, an heir to brewing company Anheuser-Busch, and tennis pro Matt Reid.