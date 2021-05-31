Rebel Wilson Hits the Beach in a Curve-Hugging Swimsuit and Givenchy Slides

Hanna Flanagan
·2 min read
Rebel Wilson Instagram

Rebel Wilson is having an eventful Memorial Day Weekend. 

After jetting off to Palm Beach, Florida, to present the trophy at the inaugural World Polo Pride event, the actress hit the beach in a summertime-chic look. 

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," Wilson, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing in a black rash guard-inspired one-piece that features short sleeves and a zipper down the front. She paired her swimsuit with Givenchy slides, a blue brimmed hat and sunglasses. 

"Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!" one person joked in the comment section. "You look incredible," a second Instagram user added.

The Pitch Perfect star also posted several photos of her World Polo Pride look that she changed into on her private plane before landing in Palm Beach. The Saint Laurent ensemble included a pair of black bike shorts, a feathery off-the-shoulder top and strappy sandals

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Alongside a second series of Instagram photos from the inaugural event, Wilson said she "loved" getting to participate in the "positive forward-thinking equality party."

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says There's 'Been a Respectable Amount of Time' Since Her Last Breakup to Date Again

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Wilson's Memorial Day Weekend outfit photos come one month after she posted mirror selfies wearing a sexy black thong bodysuit that enhanced her figure. 

"She's glamorous on set today," she captioned one of the photos posted on her Instagram Story.

The actress posed for another picture where she turned around so her backside faced the camera and stuck her tongue out to make a silly face.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says She Likes How She Looks at All Sizes: 'I Still Look Like Me'

Wilson has been open about her weight loss journey over the past year and has admitted that she has been showing it off "on Instagram shamelessly."

"I'm feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year," the star said at the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect in February. 

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Wilson explained how losing the weight was never about the number. "My goal was never to be skinny," she explained. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

"I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves," Wilson added. "That doesn't necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes."

