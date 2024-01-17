Rebel Wilson Gives Honest Statement About 30-Pound Weight Gain

Rebel Wilson got super vulnerable with her fans on Monday.

The “Pitch Perfect” actor revealed that she has been “working really hard” recently, but that the stress of her work has had added consequences.

“I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post.

“I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle,” she added. “Anyone else going through the same thing?

Kind words of affirmation for Wilson flooded her Instagram comments.

“Your weight doesn’t change your acting skills or sparkling personality we all love,” one commenter wrote. “Keep being an inspiration to us and our daughters.”

“While I love your transparency, honey, you’re human and your weight is none of our business,” another person added. “Live your best life, regardless of the pounds. Love to you!!”

Wilson added an update to her post, later telling fans “I woke up this morning and read all your comments - they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!”

The Australian actor, known for playing the “Fat Amy” character in “Pitch Perfect,” has spoken out in the past about dealing with the attention that can follow weight gain or loss.

“In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she told Australia’s Daily Telegraph out, according to People magazine. “Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“People are so obsessed with it,” Wilson continued. “But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She’s certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that.”

