Rebel Wilson claims Paul Hogan said 'Crocodile Dundee could never be played by a woman'

Rebel Wilson has never hidden her love for Crocodile Dundee but it seems her dream of remaking the movie will not come to fruition.

The Australian actress has claimed on Twitter that she had looked into obtaining the movie rights to make the movie, presumably with her playing the titular role, but the original actor and co-creator of the character, Paul Hogan, said it could never happen.

“When I enquired about the rights last year, Paul Hogan apparently said: ‘Crocodile Dundee could never be played by a woman!'” Rebel tweeted.

When I enquired about the rights last year, Paul Hogan apparently said: “Crocodile Dundee could never be played by a woman!” — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 29, 2018





Hogan co-wrote the script for Crocodile Dundee, an idea that he came up with after a trip to New York and described his hero as “a mythical outback Australian.”

He recently gave permission for Tourism Australia to use the Crocodile Dundee name for a Super Bowl commercial starring Danny McBride – as Dundee’s son – and Chris Hemsworth as Wally Jr, the son of Dundee’s best mate Wally from the original movie.

The campaign had tried to dupe people into believing the movie was real – it had a website and two teaser trailers as well as an exclusive launch interview in People magazine – but it was swiftly debunked as being nothing more than a promotion.

View photos Paul Hogan played the character and co-wrote the ’80s movie script More

Rebel has been a fan of the ’80s Australia comedy for years, telling Sky Movies. “[It] was the first comedy movie from Australia that crushed it all around the world. It’s got such good Australian jokes and stereotypes about Australians like we’re all a bit stupid.”

Yahoo Movies UK has contacted Hogan’s representatives for comment.

Rebel will next be seen in another ’80s remake, that of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels but this version is called Nasty Women and focuses on two female con artists who engage in a “loser leaves town” contest.

The film is directed by British actor and director Chris Addison (The Thick of It, Veep), co-stars Anne Hathaway and is set for release in August of this year.

READ MORE

‘Crocodile Dundee’ remake is a Super Bowl hoax

Rebel Williams claims male star tried to sexually harass her

Rebel Wilson and Josh Gad for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ remake