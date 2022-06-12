Rebel Wilson Addresses a Newspaper's Handling of New Romance: 'Trying to Handle It With Grace'

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals

The manner in which a newspaper handled reporting on Rebel Wilson's new romance is coming under fire.

On Thursday, the Senior Year actress, 42, revealed in an Instagram post that she is dating Ramona Agruma.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove," she captioned the picture that showed her smiling alongside her girlfriend.

Days after the star shared news about her relationship, The Sydney Morning Herald published an opinion piece by journalist Andrew Hornery saying that they gave Wilson a two-day deadline to provide a comment before they planned to announce it.

Hornery's article comments on how he felt about Wilson choosing not to collaborate with the publication on announcing her relationship.

"Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new 'Disney Princess'," Hornery wrote. The op-ed also comments on Wilson's past relationship with a man.

Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 12, 2022

Rebel's online followers criticized the newspaper for how they handled the situation with Wilson, including journalist Kate Doak. She wrote on Twitter: "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to 'out' her."

In response to Kate Doak, Wilson tweeted back to Doak, writing, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

The Herald editor Bevan Shields, denied the paper had "outed" Wilson, however, in a statement shared online Sunday.

"Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man," he wrote. "To say that the Herald 'outed' Wilson is wrong."

"Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response," Shields continued. "I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied."

Shields then said that the story that gained traction online is part of "a column in which the writer's interaction with his subjects is often part of the story." He added: "Saturday's piece followed that theme in giving readers insights into our interaction with Wilson and her PR team. This was not a standard news story."

Concluding his message, the editor wrote: "We wish Wilson and Agruma well."

Last month, Wilson opened up to PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."