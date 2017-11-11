Rebel Wilson accuses unnamed ‘male star’ of harassment

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson claims she has been a victim of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The Australian-born actress, 37, accused an unnamed “male star” who she said was in a “position of power” of asking her to go in a room with him and to penetrate him with her finger while his friends filmed the incident on their phones.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

She also claimed she had a separate “hotel room encounter” with a “top director”, but said nothing physical happened after his wife called and shouted at him for sleeping with actresses.

“Luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. “I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind,” she added.

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Wilson said she had been working overseas recently but had found it “so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood”.

She added: “As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass.

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

“All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

She said her agent secured a deal with the studio to protect herself if something similar ever occurred and had been threatened by the star’s representative to “be nice and support the male star”.

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

“I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defence classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realise not everyone is as lucky,” Wilson added.

“To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level.”

Dozens of actresses and actors have spoken out over sexual misconduct, harassment and assault across the film and TV industry in the past month.

It comes after a New York Times report in October alleged film producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or assaulted several women. He has since been accused by dozens of women, and is being investigated by police in the US and London.

House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey also faces police investigations in the UK amid harassment and assault accusations