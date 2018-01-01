Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector announce pregnancy with matching ‘baby bump’ snaps

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector tied the knot in 2015.

Rebecca Hall and her husband Morgan Spector have announced they are to become parents with matching “his and hers” pregnancy snaps.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress, 35, posted a photograph on Instagram showing her clutching her baby bump.

Hall wrote: “Whole lot of ‘new’ coming with this New Year… wishing you and yours a 2018 full of joy, magic, hope, wonder and all those other joyful hopeful new-start words.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

She added emojis of a camera and a blue heart, saying: “Credited to @morgan spector.”

Spector, 37, shared a similar image showing him dressed in the same dark t-shirt… also holding his tummy.

“As the bearer of the first fruitful male womb i’m asking everyone to just be cool for the next hundred or so years,” he said.

Hall and Boardwalk Empire star Spector tied the knot in 2015.