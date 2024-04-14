Rebecca Ferguson Says Co-Stars Called After Screaming Claims: “If You’re A Good Person, Then Don’t Worry About It”
Rebecca Ferguson shared an update on what happened after she revealed an unnamed co-star “screamed” at her during filming and reduced her to tears.
In a new interview, the star of films like Dune: Part Two and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning talks about the panic among her former co-stars, worried that they would come after them.
“Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab,” Ferguson said on The Jess Cagle Show. “But what I realized even at the age that I am now – 21 – is it doesn’t matter. I definitely think I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person – of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on – this is how I formulated it in myself – where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”
She continued, “But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.'”
Cagle joked that “the person was Meryl Streep, and everybody knows it,” to which Ferguson replied laughing, “Dammit!”
Watch Ferguson’s full interview in the video below.
