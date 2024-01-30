Reba McEntire Reunites With ‘Reba’ Team On New NBC Comedy Pilot

Reba McEntire is reuniting with Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis—all executive producers from her hit series Reba—to create a new comedy pilot for NBC in collaboration with Universal Television. In addition to the Reba team, Julie Abbott also executive produces.

In the as-yet-untitled multi-cam project, Reba (McEntire) inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

This is the first official pilot order for the 2024 broadcast pilot season, which was impacted by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

McEntire is already part of the NBC family as she looks toward her second season on the hit competition series The Voice. She will join John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay as coaches holding court on Season 25, premiering February 26.

Last year, McEntire leaned into her acting career with a starring role in the ABC series Big Sky for the show’s third season. She played Sunny Barnes, alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn, who starred as her husband, Buck Barnes. The pair also worked together on the Lifetime movie Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, inspired by the life of one of the last traveling judges in the U.S., Kim Wheeler. Her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman also starred.

McEntire has often spoken about reviving Reba, which ran for 6 seasons beginning in 2001, but she’s mentioned how bringing back the original cast would prove difficult. Stars include Christopher Rich, Steve Howey, JoAnna Garcia and Peterman, among others.

Although this new pilot isn’t related to Reba, it sounds like it could be the next best thing.

