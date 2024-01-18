'Reassemble' textile exhibit to open at Watermark Art Center

Jan. 17—BEMIDJI — "Reassemble" by textile artist Rachel Breen is set to open Monday, Jan. 22, in the Marley and Sandy Kaul Gallery at the Watermark Art Center. The exhibit will run through March 30.

Breen created the exhibit with used clothing that has been taken apart and put back together in artistic new ways.

"Recognizing the need to create new and more just and sustainable systems, Breen's pieces are made as an expression of solidarity with garment workers and serve to create a space to reflect on the potential for the collective power needed to change the global garment industry and protect the planet," a release said.

A closing reception with Breen will be announced later this winter.

For more information, visit

watermarkartcenter.org

or call

(218) 444-7570.