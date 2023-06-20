The Reason Melania & Barron Trump Left Trump Tower With Packed Bags on Donald Trump’s Birthday



On June 14, Donald Trump celebrated his 77th birthday and he, not surprisingly, spent the day on his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. He later enjoyed a dinner with family and close friends, but it was unclear whether Melania Trump was in attendance.



That’s because earlier that day she was spotted exiting Trump Tower in New York City with her son, Barron Trump, 17. The mother-son duo looked like they were headed somewhere special since they were elegantly dressed for the early summer day. The former first lady had on a crisp white dress and Barron wore a blue sport coat and white button-down shirt. The bellmen rolled out Louis Vuitton luggage and piled it into several vehicles, according to the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump is reportedly trying to stay in Melania's good graces. https://t.co/604lw9mBh3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 15, 2023



While the U.K. outlet speculated that they could have made a quick trip down to Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course, they believed it was more likely that they were headed overseas. Melania and Barron have reportedly been “planning to go on a grand European tour during the summer months.” Melania has always prioritized her role as a mother to Barron ahead of her husband’s political ambitions. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her take off for an extended vacation to stay out of the spotlight and off the campaign trail.



Donald Trump’s legal woes have only added to the headlines and Melania has consistently been a reluctant participant in his return to the White House. “Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania’s] life,” an insider told People. “Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother.”

With Barron entering his senior year of high school in the fall, it’s not unreasonable to think that Melania is sticking to mom duty and spending quality time with her son while she can. She and the former president have always independently led their lives, and the possible vacation with Barron seems right on track.

