The reason Kieran Culkin’s 'Succession' co-star threw a drink in his face

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, Succession star Kieran Culkin told the hilarious story about why co-star J. Smith-Cameron threw a drink in his face after dinner with a group of people Monday night. Smith-Cameron was already feeling insecure about her age after a table read earlier in the day, and their co-star, Sarah Snook , gave Culkin the perfect opportunity to exploit it.

“You know, she was insecure about being old, and later on we’re having dinner, and Sarah Snook is saying, she’s like, ‘You know, men’s ears and noses never stop growing, so as they get older, they have long ears.’ I said, ‘You sure that’s just men?’” Culkin said, mimicking pointing at Smith-Cameron. “And J. goes — she goes, ‘Why are you pointing at me? What? What?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. You have long ears. Were they always that way? Or were they…’ Still I don’t have the drink in my face. That’s not — That’s early on in the dinner.”

Culkin couldn’t help taking advantage of every time Smith-Cameron gave him the chance to take it even further.

“Later on, the restaurant is getting more and more full, so it gets harder for her to hear,” Culkin said,. “so she just keeps having to ask, ‘What’s funny? Why are they laughing? What did he say?’ And I was like, ‘You got all that ear, and you can’t hear?’ Still no drink in my face. Still no drink in my face!”

Smith-Cameron would later post a series of tweets following the incident, including a picture of the two of them together. And Culkin explained the moment he pushed her too far.

“We get the check and everybody’s getting ready to go,” Culkin said. “She goes, ‘What’s happening? What are we doing?’ And I take her hand, I go, ’WE’RE GOING NOW. WE’RE ALL GOING HOME. IT’S 8 O’CLOCK. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR STAYING UP SO LATE. WE APPRECIATE…’ She goes…”

Culkin acted out the moment it happened, sound effects and all.