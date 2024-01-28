The Reason Behind Donald Trump’s Changing Hair Color Revealed

Former President Donald Trump's hair doesn't maintain one uniform color, as fans of the politician have recently observed that it changes now and then.

A source claimed that the hair color issue is because the business mogul is always impatient with his stylist and never gives them enough time to dye his hair correctly.

Donald Trump's Hair Color Changes Based On His Mood

According to Page Six, Trump followers observed during his appearance in a Manhattan federal court last week that his hair color seemed to exhibit different shades, skewing more towards light orange.

Reports say his impatience is to blame for this phenomenon, as he does not give his stylist enough time to work on his hair.

"The hairdressers get mad at him, but can't show it, as Trump can't sit still as he needs to sit still for at least 30 minutes for [his hair color] to take," a source told the news outlet. "Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange, depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job."

The stylist source continued, "Friends say he's so impatient that he rarely gives the stylist the 30 to 45 minutes... they need to keep his color consistent. The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."

Trump reportedly "hates sitting with the dye on his hair, and is always rushing the hairdresser, thus, his color can change every few weeks. And it gets lighter every time he washes it."

Donald Trump Was Slammed With Huge Fine For Defamation

Trump was recently slammed with a stunning $83.3 million fine for defaming former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll when he denied her sexual assault allegations in 2019.

At the time, Trump denied the allegations, claiming that "people should pay dearly for such false accusations," and that was what Carroll's lawyer asked the anonymous nine-person jury to effect.

Following several days of arguments and testimonies, the jury decided Trump was to pay Carroll $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

It comes after he was found guilty last May of sexually assaulting her, after which he denied it and defamed her, calling her accusations a "con job."

Carroll first went public with the allegations in 2019 when she claimed Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

Donald Trump Calls Verdict A 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt'

The billionaire mogul notably walked out of the court before the verdict was read but took to social media to share his reaction to the verdict, describing it as a "Biden-directed witch hunt."

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he wrote on his app Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control and being used as a Political Weapon."

In a statement after that, Carroll said the verdict was "a great victory for every woman who stands up when she's been knocked down and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down."

Donald Trump Is Convinced He'll Win At The Polls

Despite his persisting legal battles, a source shared that Trump is confident his legal woes wouldn't hamper his chances of being reelected into the Oval Office.

"Trump's on top of the world right now. Everyone [at his private club, Mar-a-Lago] is already treating him like he's the president in Florida," the source told Page Six.

They added, "He's totally convinced he's on the path to winning the presidency again. He's very upbeat. He's elated… he's already predicting a landslide in the entire country to aides and friends."

Trump's wife, Melania, is expected to make several public outings in the coming days to support her husband's reelection bid.

A source noted that she wants to make a "meaningful appearance" and not "routine campaign stops" as his son, Eric, and Don Jr. do. On the other hand, his daughter Ivanka will likely not be making any appearances for him, as she has since stepped back from politics to focus on her business and family.