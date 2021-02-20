'I really like him': Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating rapper Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion has some "Good News": She has a new "boo."

The "Body" rapper, 26, confirmed on Instagram Live Friday that she's in a relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, 31, after he shared romantic Valentine's Day photos of the pair on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, revealed that Fontaine, born Jordyn Thorpe, is "my boo, and I really like him… He's my boyfriend."

"I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi(son Fontaine) 'cause he is so calm and so sweet," Pete said while defending her new man from online trolls. "He's so perfect and he wouldn't do anything to hurt me. Just so y'all know."

When a fan commented, "You're a hot girl… acting like a simp," commonly known as a person smitten with their significant other, Pete clarified that she "never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends."

Pete refers to her fan base as "Hotties" and took over 2019 with her single "Hot Girl Summer." Although some critics believe her sexually explicit lyrics promote a promiscuous lifestyle, Pete defined a "hot girl" as being "unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc."

The rapper's relationship announcement comes days after she alluded to having a boyfriend while celebrating her 26th birthday Monday.

"I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed," she tweeted on Feb. 15.

The new couple also celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Thorpe – who's best known for his 2018 single "Backin' It Up" featuring Cardi B, who also collaborated with Pete on the 2020 hit "WAP" – shared several Instagram photos of their romantic date. One video shows Pete smiling as Thorpe surprises her with a flower-strewn private jet ride to lunch. Another video shows a custom "Valentine's Day menu," which is cleverly named, "Pardi with a Hottie."

"SOME TIMES YOU JUST GOTTA DO THE MOST," Thorpe captioned the slideshow, which included a picture of Pete lying on a bed covered with red roses.

Pete shared a picture from the night on her Instagram Story Friday, writing, "Still not over it."

Pete's ascent to a household name came at warp speed. She dropped EPs "Make It Hot" and "Tina Snow" in 2017 and 2018 while studying health administration at Texas Southern University. In 2019, she made her first Billboard Hot 100 entry with "Big Ole Freak" and dropped the critically acclaimed "Fever" mixtape, both of which made headlines on the heels of her mother's death from a brain tumor in March 2019.

Last year's "Suga" EP and her "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé capitalized on the momentum with songs that epitomize the Hot Girl spirit.

In 2020 alone, she was named among Time's 100 most influential people and received major awards at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

It was simultaneously a tumultuous year for the star after rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her last July. She turned her incident with Lanez, who she said wounded her after shooting at her feet following an altercation, into a moment of solidarity with Black women, who she wrote in a New York Times op-ed are "not protected as human beings."

In October, she delivered a defiant debut "Saturday Night Live" performance in October, where audio from activists played as the screens behind her flashed with a message: "Protect Black women." She also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who declined to bring charges against the police involved in the Breonna Taylor case.

Lanez has publicly denied shooting Pete and pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges in November.

Contributing: Anika Reed

