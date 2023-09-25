'A Really Haunted Loud House' sneak peek: 'That's not good'

Watch an exclusive clip from Nickelodeon's new Halloween special.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Gasp. It's not polite to sneak up on people like that.

- That's why I'm hiding down here. You'd tell me if Lynn was down here, right?

- Maybe.

- I'm just you know setting up a little Lynn-tastic relaxation station, see?

- Why?

- Maybe because I'm-- what is the word-- spiraling into insanity.

- Can you spiral over to that box and see if there's a head in a jar?

- Why would you put a head-- you know what? I don't want to know. Why would you put my-- you know what? I still don't want to know. I'm just going to put me back now. Ow. What the--

- Uh-oh. That's not good.

- Define not good.

- Nothing.

- What did I just cut myself with?

- Sigh.

- Define sigh.

- That's a ceremonial necklace made from the teeth of Romulus, the most vicious werewolf the world has ever seen. One scratch, and your fate is sealed. You will be transformed into a hairy, bloodthirsty, feral beast.

- Cookie, you should really put a warning on these things.