'A Really Haunted Loud House' sneak peek: 'That's not good'
Watch an exclusive clip from Nickelodeon's new Halloween special.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Gasp. It's not polite to sneak up on people like that.
- That's why I'm hiding down here. You'd tell me if Lynn was down here, right?
- Maybe.
- I'm just you know setting up a little Lynn-tastic relaxation station, see?
- Why?
- Maybe because I'm-- what is the word-- spiraling into insanity.
- Can you spiral over to that box and see if there's a head in a jar?
- Why would you put a head-- you know what? I don't want to know. Why would you put my-- you know what? I still don't want to know. I'm just going to put me back now. Ow. What the--
- Uh-oh. That's not good.
- Define not good.
- Nothing.
- What did I just cut myself with?
- Sigh.
- Define sigh.
- That's a ceremonial necklace made from the teeth of Romulus, the most vicious werewolf the world has ever seen. One scratch, and your fate is sealed. You will be transformed into a hairy, bloodthirsty, feral beast.
- Cookie, you should really put a warning on these things.