Reality TV star Honey Boo Boo pays tribute to sister who dies aged 29

Anna Cardwell (second right) was known as Chickadee on the reality show centred on Honey Boo Boo (third right)

Anna Cardwell, the sister of reality TV star Honey Boo Boo and co-star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, has died aged 29.

Cardwell had been diagnosed with adrenal cancer in January 2023.

In an Instagram post, Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, 18, said: "Anna was in so much pain last night but now we all know she is at peace."

The family found fame on child beauty pageant show Toddlers & Tiaras before appearing on their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

"My heart is completely broken," Honey Boo Boo wrote underneath a photo of her family. Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.2

She added: "I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever."

Her mother, June Shannon, 44, also posted the same photo on Instagram and said her daughter "gave one hell of a fight for 10 months".

In May, Shannon confirmed that Cardwell's cancer had developed and was now stage four.

The family had their own reality TV show that ran from 2012 to 2014 that followed Thompson, a child beauty pageant contestant, from the age of six.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLZUV6zl0Bo/

The show featured Alana with her mother, father and three sisters, one of whom was Anna Cardwell, then Anna Shannon, known as Chickadee.

It came under regular criticism for and concerns were raised over child exploitation. The show was cancelled after four seasons as reports surfaced that Honey Boo Boo's mother was in a relationship with a registered sex offender.

The family went on to appear on other reality TV shows including, Marriage Boot Camp and The Masked Singer.

They currently appear on Mama June: From Not to Hot, a US reality show documenting June Shannon's weight loss.